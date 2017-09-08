Toronto vies for site of second Amazon headquarters

The mayor of Toronto said on Thursday that Canada's largest city was working to make sure it has an attractive bid for Amazon.com Inc's second headquarters.

Earlier on Thursday, Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce company, announced a US$5 billion expansion plan that would generate 50,000 new jobs.

"I firmly believe that Toronto is a prime candidate to host Amazon's second headquarters in North America. I will be leading the charge to make the case that Amazon should call Toronto home," Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

