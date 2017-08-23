Toshiba sells US$58.5 million in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ: source

TOKYO: Japan's Toshiba Corp sold US$58.5 million worth of shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on Wednesday, a source told Reuters, as the conglomerate struggles with losses from its bankrupt U.S. nuclear business.

Toshiba sold 9.9 million shares in banking group Mitsubishi UFJ for 6.4 billion yen (US$58.53 million), said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Toshiba does not disclose information on individual stock trades, a company spokesman told Reuters.

Toshiba is trying to sell its flash memory unit for about US$18 billion to cover losses from the bankruptcy, but talks have stalled due to a legal dispute with one of its business partners.

(US$1 = 109.3400 yen)

(Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

