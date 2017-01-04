Toshiba shares fall on media report of profit padding

TOKYO: Toshiba shares fell more than five percent on Wednesday after media reported that Japan's security watchdog suspects it of padding profits by 40 billion yen (US$339.59 million) over three years.

Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Tuesday, when Tokyo markets were closed, that the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission would present allegations of profit padding to prosecutors.

