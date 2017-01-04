Channel NewsAsia

Toshiba shares fall on media report of profit padding

Toshiba shares fell more than five percent on Wednesday after media reported that Japan's security watchdog suspects it of padding profits by 40 billion yen (US$339.59 million) over three years.

  • Posted 04 Jan 2017 09:35
Workers prepare the New Year's eve numerals above a Toshiba sign in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

TOKYO: Toshiba shares fell more than five percent on Wednesday after media reported that Japan's security watchdog suspects it of padding profits by 40 billion yen (US$339.59 million) over three years.

Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Tuesday, when Tokyo markets were closed, that the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission would present allegations of profit padding to prosecutors.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Stephen Coates)

- Reuters