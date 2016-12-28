Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders on news may book steep charges

TOKYO: Shares of Toshiba Corp were untraded amid a glut of sell orders on Wednesday morning, poised to extend losses after the company said it may have to book several billion dollars in charges related to a U.S. nuclear power business acquisition.

Toshiba shares were indicated to fall 10 percent in early trade, after plummeting 12 percent the previous day.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)