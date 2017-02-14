Toshiba to meet bankers on Wednesday after detailing loss

TOKYO: Toshiba Corp executives will meet with the company's bankers on Wednesday, after the conglomerate said it would book a US$6.3 billion writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, chief financial officer Masayoshi Hirata said.

Toshiba is also considering all options for its NAND flash memory unit as it tries to raise cash, including a complete sale, CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa said at the same briefing.

(US$1 = 113.3000 yen)

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)