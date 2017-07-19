Tower operator Crown Castle to buy Lightower for US$7.1 billion

REUTERS: U.S. telecommunications tower operator Crown Castle International Corp said it would buy Lightower Fiber Networks for about US$7.1 billion in cash, doubling its fibre footprint and boosting its presence in the northeast.

Crown Castle is buying the company from a group of investors including Berkshire Partners LLC and Pamlico Capital.

Lightower's network spans 32,000 fibre route miles, serving the financial services industry as well as government clients, primarily in top metro markets, including Boston, New York and Philadelphia.

Reuters reported last week that Crown Castle had made an offer for Lightower.

