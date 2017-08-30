Toyota invests in ride-hailing firm Grab, to install recorders in rental cars

TOKYO/SINGAPORE: Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday (Aug 30) announced it would invest in Grab and install its driving recorder devices in vehicles operated by the Singapore-based ride-hailing service, as the automaker expands further into new driving services.

The agreement includes an undisclosed investment in Grab by Toyota Tsusho, the automaker's trading arm, as part of the ride-hailing company's latest financing round.

Under a pilot programme, Toyota will have its TransLog device installed into 100 Grab rental cars, enabling the companies to analyse driving patterns as well as offer improved access to connected car services.



The 100 rental cars are already in Singapore, according to Grab.

Toyota Motor Corp's trading arm became the latest participant in ride-hailing firm Grab's current financing round that is expected to raise US$2.5 billion, led by Chinese peer Didi Chuxing and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

The investment is the latest in a Southeast Asian startup as major companies seek growth in the region's huge developing economies with young, tech-savvy demographics.

Didi and SoftBank are already investors in Grab and other ride-hailing services globally. In July, Grab said the pair would add US$2 billion and that US$500 million would come from others, making the fundraising Southeast Asia's biggest-ever single round of financing.

A person close to Grab has said the US$2.5 billion fund raising would value the company at US$6 billion.

Grab operates private car, motorcycle, taxi and carpooling services across seven countries with 1.2 million drivers.

It said it has a market share of 95 per cent in third-party taxi-hailing and 72 per cent in private-vehicle hailing in Southeast Asia.

But its share could be under threat as San Francisco-based Uber, the world's largest ride-hailing service, is expected to increase its focus on the region after it folded its China business into Didi last year.

The ride-hailing sector is currently dominated by technology firms, but automakers such as Toyota, Volkswagen, and General Motors have been investing in tie-ups with these service providers to hedge against the shift in the vehicle market away from private ownership.

Toyota has already tied up with Uber, providing flexible vehicle leasing terms for Uber drivers, while the two also plan to share research and development efforts. This agreement also includes an undisclosed investment in Uber.