TPG Telecom ‘on track’ to have outdoor mobile network in Singapore by end-2018

SINGAPORE: TPG Telecom, which won the race to become Singapore’s fourth telco, said on Tuesday (Sep 19) it is “on track” to achieve nationwide outdoor mobile service coverage by December 2018.



This is in compliance with its licence obligations, the Australia-based telco said in its 2017 full-year earnings report released on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).



TPG is required to utilise the allocated spectrum to provide nationwide street level coverage for 4G within 18 months from the start of the new spectrum rights, the Info-communications Media Development Authority said last December, when awarding the spectrum to the newcomer.



The telco said key vendor contracts have been awarded and work is underway for the implementation of the network. This includes site radio network equipment installation, primary and diverse data centres and core network and backhaul, it elaborated.



The company added that capital expenditure projections “remain within initial assumptions”. It had said in March, when announcing its half-year earnings, that it is predicting to spend between S$200 million and S$300 million for the rollout of its mobile network here.