Trump picks FCC member Pai to lead agency - Bloomberg
- Posted 21 Jan 2017 04:35
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will name Ajit Pai, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission, to lead the agency, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the transition.
Pai has dissented from the decisions of Democrats on the FCC that supported net neutrality provisions that forbid internet service providers from blocking or slowing web traffic to some users.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh)
- Reuters