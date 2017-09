Trump questions Facebook action on ads in tweet about "Russia hoax"

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday questioned Facebook Inc's decision to overhaul how it handles paid political advertisements amid investigations into alleged Russian interference in U.S. elections.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday questioned Facebook Inc's decision to overhaul how it handles paid political advertisements amid investigations into alleged Russian interference in U.S. elections.

"The Russia hoax continues, now it's ads on Facebook," Trump wrote on Twitter. "What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary," referring to Hillary Clinton, his rival in the 2016 presidential campaign.

