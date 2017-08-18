Trump raises Cyber Command status - statement

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump elevated the Pentagon's U.S. Cyber Command on Friday in a move aimed at emphasizing the development of cyber weapons to deter attacks, punish intruders and tackle adversaries.

In a statement, Trump said the unit would now carry the status of Unified Combatant Command focused on cyberspace operations. The defense secretary is also considering separating the U.S. Cyber Command from the National Security Council, he added.

