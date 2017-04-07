Twitter sues US over demand for records on anti-Trump account
Twitter Inc said in a lawsuit on Thursday that it had received a demand from U.S. officials for records that could reveal the user behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump and that it was challenging the demand in court.
The lawsuit over the anonymous account was filed in federal court in San Francisco, where Twitter is based.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese)
- Reuters