Twitter sues US over demand for records on anti-Trump account

Twitter Inc said in a lawsuit on Thursday that it had received a demand from U.S. officials for records that could reveal the user behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump and that it was challenging the demand in court.

  • Posted 07 Apr 2017 03:45
FILE PHOTO - A 3D printed Twitter logo is seen in front of a displayed cyber code in this illustration taken March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The lawsuit over the anonymous account was filed in federal court in San Francisco, where Twitter is based.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese)

- Reuters