Twitter to let users make tweet threads more easily

REUTERS: Twitter said on Tuesday it would add a pair of buttons that will allow users to more easily see and add new tweets to existing ones on the same topic.

With the new feature, users who create threads — stitching tweets together to tell a longer story — need no longer reply to previous tweets to do so.

It is the latest instance of the social network altering or adding a feature after reviewing feedback to keep its more than 300 million monthly active users engaged.

Just last month, Twitter doubled the character limit for tweets from 140 to 280, in a major shift.

