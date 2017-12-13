UAE, Saudi working on digital currency for cross-border deals

The United Arab Emirates is working with Saudi Arabia's central bank to issue a digital currency that would be accepted in cross-border transactions between the two countries, UAE central bank governor Mubarak Rashed al-Mansouri said on Wednesday.

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates is working with Saudi Arabia's central bank to issue a digital currency that would be accepted in cross-border transactions between the two countries, UAE central bank governor Mubarak Rashed al-Mansouri said on Wednesday.

The digital currency would be based on blockchain technology, he said in a speech to a regional financial conference.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)