Uber agrees to settle US lawsuit filed by India rape victim

SAN FRANCISCO: Uber has agreed to settle a U.S. civil lawsuit filed by a woman who had accused top executives of improperly obtaining her medical records after a company driver raped her in India, according to a court filing on Friday.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the court filing.

