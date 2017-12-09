Uber agrees to settle US lawsuit filed by India rape victim

Uber agrees to settle US lawsuit filed by India rape victim

Uber has agreed to settle a U.S. civil lawsuit filed by a woman who had accused top executives of improperly obtaining her medical records after a company driver raped her in India, according to a court filing on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Tokyo, Japan, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the court filing.

(Reporting by Dan LevineEditing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

