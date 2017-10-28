Uber CEO heads to Brazil amid new legislative threat

Technology

Uber CEO heads to Brazil amid new legislative threat

Dara Khosrowshahi poses for a portrait during the 2010 Reuters Travel and Leisure Summit in New York February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

SAO PAULO: The chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc, Dara Khosrowshahi, will visit its operations in Brazil next week, the company told Reuters on Friday, as the country's Congress nears a vote on legislation threatening its business model.

Khosrowshahi will visit Sao Paulo, Uber's biggest city by trips, and Brasilia, the nation's capital, on Monday, according to a person familiar with the executive's plans.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Source: Reuters

