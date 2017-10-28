Uber CEO heads to Brazil amid new legislative threat

The chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc, Dara Khosrowshahi, will visit its operations in Brazil next week, the company told Reuters on Friday, as the country's Congress nears a vote on legislation threatening its business model.

SAO PAULO: The chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc, Dara Khosrowshahi, will visit its operations in Brazil next week, the company told Reuters on Friday, as the country's Congress nears a vote on legislation threatening its business model.

Khosrowshahi will visit Sao Paulo, Uber's biggest city by trips, and Brasilia, the nation's capital, on Monday, according to a person familiar with the executive's plans.

