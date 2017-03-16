Uber has until April 7 to respond to Waymo preliminary injunction bid -judge

SAN FRANCISCO: A federal judge on Tuesday extended the deadline for Uber to respond to a motion filed by Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous car unit, for a preliminary injunction in a high-stakes trade secrets case.

Uber will now have until April 7 instead of March 24 to respond, U.S. District Judge William Alsup wrote in an order.

Waymo sued Uber and its autonomous trucking unit, Otto, last month, alleging trade secrets theft.

