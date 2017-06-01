Uber posts US$708 million loss, finance head leaves - WSJ

Uber Technologies Inc's head of finance is leaving as the ride-hailing company reported continued big losses for the first quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The ride-hailing company's first-quarter revenue was US$3.4 billion, up 18 percent from the fourth quarter, the newspaper reported. (http://on.wsj.com/2rcyDHM)

Uber's first quarter loss, excluding employee stock compensation and other items, was US$708 million, narrower than the US$991 million reported three months earlier, the Journal reported.

Uber's head of finance, Gautam Gupta, is leaving the company in July to join another startup in San Francisco, the report said.

Uber was not immediately available to comment.

