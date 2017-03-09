Uber prohibits use of 'Greyball' technology to evade authorities

SAN FRANCISCO: Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a programme that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.

Uber is reviewing the different ways the technology has been used and is "expressly prohibiting its use to target action by local regulators going forward," Uber Chief Security Officer Joe Sullivan said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The ride-hailing company last week confirmed the existence of the "Greyball" programme, which uses data from the Uber app and other methods to identify and circumvent officials who aimed to ticket or apprehend drivers in cities that opposed Uber's operations.

(Reporting by Heather Somerville, editing by G Crosse)