Uber rival Lyft looking to raise US$500 million fresh funds - source

REUTERS: Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least US$500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The US$500 million fundraising would value the ride-hailing service between US$6 billion and US$7 billion, the source said.

A Lyft spokeswoman declined to comment.

Lyft's fundraising efforts have been ongoing for months, and the company retained Qatalyst Partners in part to assist them in raising a fresh round of cash, according to other sources with knowledge of the matter.

Larger ride-hailing competitors, Uber and Didi, have raised so much money that Lyft's options of finding new investors who can write big checks are quite limited.

Uber is valued at about US$70 billion and Didi's valuation is about US$35 billion after its merger with Uber's China operations in August.

