Uber's licence suspended in British city of Sheffield

Uber's licence to operate in the northern English city of Sheffield was suspended last Friday after it failed to respond to requests about the management of the taxi app, the local authority said.

LONDON: Uber's licence to operate in the northern English city of Sheffield was suspended last Friday after it failed to respond to requests about the management of the taxi app, the local authority said.

The firm can continue to operate until Dec. 18 and if it chooses to appeal the suspension, it can still run until that appeal is heard, Sheffield City Council said in a statement.

"If it decides against an appeal the suspension will come into force," the council said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)