Uber's London licence appeal could take years: Mayor Khan

Technology

Uber's London licence appeal could take years: Mayor Khan

Uber's appeal process against a decision by London's transport regulator to strip the taxi app of its operating licence in the British capital could take years, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Thursday.

A photo illustration shows the Uber app on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph, with a London Taxi in the background, in London, Britain November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Bookmark

LONDON: Uber's appeal process against a decision by London's transport regulator to strip the taxi app of its operating licence in the British capital could take years, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Thursday.

Transport for London shocked Uber in September by deeming it unfit to run a taxi service and refusing to renew its licence, a decision the Silicon Valley firm is appealing.

"My understanding is that it could go on for a number of years," Khan said at a monthly question session when asked about how long the appeals process could last.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark