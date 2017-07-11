Uber says it will improve conditions for UK drivers

Taxi app Uber said it will be improving an offer to drivers and would welcome greater legal clarity about different types of employment in Britain, in response to a government review into the gig economy published on Tuesday.

The review calls for a new category of worker called a "dependent contractor" meaning that those Britons working for companies such as Uber and Deliveroo would receive more benefits.

Uber, which operates in a sector which thrives off self-employed people working simultaneously for different employers without fixed contracts, said its drivers already earned on average more than the living wage of 7.50 pounds (US$9.68) an hour but it would go further.

"We know drivers want more security too which is why we’re already investing in discounted illness and injury cover, and will be introducing further improvements soon," said Andrew Byrne, Head of Policy for Uber in the UK.

"We would welcome greater clarity in the law over different types of employment status," he said.

(US$1 = 0.7747 pounds)

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)