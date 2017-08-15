Uber settles US allegations over privacy, security - FTC

Uber has settled allegations with U.S. regulators that the ride-sharing company had made deceptive privacy and data security claims, the Federal Trade Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON: Uber has settled allegations with U.S. regulators that the ride-sharing company had made deceptive privacy and data security claims, the Federal Trade Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under an agreement between Uber and the FTC, Uber cannot misrepresent its access to consumers' personal information or how it secures that data, and must implement a privacy program and submit to audits of that program, the agency said.

(Reporting by Makini Brice)