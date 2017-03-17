Uber tells judge it will seek to have Waymo case go to arbitration

SAN FRANCISCO: A lawyer for Uber told a federal judge on Thursday he intended to file a petition to compel arbitration in the Waymo trade secrets case within two weeks.

"We intend to file permission to file arbitration within two weeks" lawyer Arturo Gonzalez told U.S. District Judge William Alsup.

Gonzalez said an employment agreement signed by engineer Anthony Levandowski when he worked at Waymo - Alphabet's self-driving car division - has a "very broad arbitration provision" that should be used.

Levandowski subsequently left Waymo and went to Uber, which Waymo has accused of stealing its trade secrets on autonomous driving technology.

