Uber to partner with Mahindra for electric vehicles in India

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies will partner with automaker Mahindra and Mahindra to add electric vehicles on its platform in India, the two companies said in a statement on Friday.

MUMBAI: Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies will partner with automaker Mahindra and Mahindra to add electric vehicles on its platform in India, the two companies said in a statement on Friday.

Uber will deploy hundreds of electric vehicles including Mahindra's e2o hatchback and eVerito sedan in Delhi and Hyderabad, and will consider adding the cars in other cities across India.

(Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)