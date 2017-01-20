Uber to pay US$20 million to settle US allegations it misled drivers about earnings
The ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to pay US$20 million to settle allegations that it exaggerated prospective earnings in seeking to recruit drivers, according to documents filed with a U.S. federal court on Thursday.
- Posted 20 Jan 2017 05:55
WASHINGTON: The ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to pay US$20 million to settle allegations that it exaggerated prospective earnings in seeking to recruit drivers, according to documents filed with a U.S. federal court on Thursday.
The company had on its website that UberX drivers made more than US$90,000 in New York and US$74,000 in San Francisco when the real earnings were considerably less, the Federal Trade Commission said in a court filing.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
- Reuters