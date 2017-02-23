UK crime agency arrests suspect in Deutsche Telekom cyber attack

FRANKFURT: Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) has arrested a suspect in connection with last year's cyber attack which infected nearly 1 million Deutsche Telekom routers, German federal police said on Thursday.

The NCA arrested the 29-year-old Briton at one of London's airports on Wednesday, the police said in a statement.

The attack on Deutsche Telekom, Germany's largest telecom company, took place in late November. Internet outages hit as many as 900,000 of its users, or about 4.5 percent of its fixed-line customers.

