UK needs to do more for electric car future: Jaguar Land Rover CEO

LONDON: The boss of Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said on Thursday that Britain needs to do more to be prepared for the mass uptake of electric cars.

JLR will provide an electric or hybrid option for all its new cars from 2020 but Ralf Speth said that infrastructure needed to be improved.

"Dates are set by the UK government for the banning of diesel and petrol vehicles by 2040," Speth said.

"Where is the network of charging points that we will be required? Indeed where is the power and the grid?"

