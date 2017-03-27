UK PM May wants tech firms' help to access messages, but up to them how - spokesman

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May wants technology firms to help law enforcement agencies gain access to messages sent using their platforms if needed, but how they do that is up to the companies themselves, her spokesman said on Monday.

"These are companies which have fabulous technical expertise, are world leading, and where they can do more to assist we would like them to do so," the spokesman told reporters.

"If there are circumstances where law enforcement agencies need to be able to access the contents, they should be able to do so. How that is achieved, I think, is a matter for the talks later in the week."

