Ukraine reports new wave of cyber attacks

KIEV: Ukraine's state-run Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) said it had detected a new wave of cyber attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday, asking transport networks to be on particular alert.

"We ask the owners of telecommunication systems, other information resources, transport infrastructure first of all, as well as ordinary internet users, to comply with stricter cyber security requirements," CERT-Ukraine said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)