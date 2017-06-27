Ukraine security council says signs of Russian involvement in cyberattacks

KIEV: The secretary of Ukraine's security council said there were signs of Russian involvement in a wave of cyberattacks that hit Ukrainian institutions on Tuesday, including banks and the state power distributor.

"Already on first analysis of the virus it is possible to talk of Russian fingerprints," the National Security and Defence Council quoted Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov as saying.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)