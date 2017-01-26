US-based Fidelity marks down value of Flipkart

MUMBAI: U.S.-based mutual fund Fidelity Rutland Square Trust II has marked down the value of its holding in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd by around 36 percent.

Fidelity, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Jan. 24, logged the price of its holding as US$52.13 per share as of Nov. 30, from US$81.55 at the end of August.

That would value Flipkart at US$5.58 billion, as per the available record of outstanding shares, Mint newspaper reported.

Fidelity did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Flipkart declined to comment.

The mark down comes as Flipkart faces increasing competition from Amazon.com Inc's Amazon India. It follows a string of similar moves by mutual funds and investors in the last year, local media have reported.

Flipkart has undergone change in top-level management in recent months, something widely interpreted as renewed focus on profit margin over volume growth.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)