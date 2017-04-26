US FCC to launch 'comprehensive review' of media regulations
Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday said the top U.S. telecommunications regulator will launch a "comprehensive review" of media regulations.
At a speech to broadcasters in Las Vegas, the FCC chief said the commission will vote May 18 to start a comprehensive review of the FCC’s media regulations to determine what rules are necessary and which should be relaxed or repealed.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)