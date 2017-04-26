US FCC to launch 'comprehensive review' of media regulations

Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday said the top U.S. telecommunications regulator will launch a "comprehensive review" of media regulations.

Ajit Pai, Chairman of U.S Federal Communications Commission, delivers his keynote speech at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

At a speech to broadcasters in Las Vegas, the FCC chief said the commission will vote May 18 to start a comprehensive review of the FCC’s media regulations to determine what rules are necessary and which should be relaxed or repealed.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters