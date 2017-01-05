US intelligence chiefs call Russia "major" cyber threat to US

WASHINGTON: Russia is a major threat to a wide range of U.S. interests because of its "highly-advanced offensive cyber program" and sophisticated capabilities, senior U.S. intelligence officials said on Thursday.

"Russia is a full-scope cyber actor that poses a major threat to U.S. government, military, diplomatic, commercial and critical infrastructure," James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, Marcel Lettre, Undersecretary of Defense for intelligence, and Admiral Michael Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, said in joint testimony prepared for a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

