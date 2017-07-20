US Justice Department drops US$3M Harley-Davidson emissions penalty

The Justice Department on Thursday announced it has dropped a requirement that Harley-Davidson Inc spend US$3 million to reduce air pollution as part of a settlement the Obama administration announced in August.

FILE PHOTO: A detail of a commuter's Harley-Davidson motorcycle is photographed in Melbourne, Australia, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

Last year, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker agreed to pay a US$12 million civil fine and stop selling illegal after-market devices that cause its vehicles to emit too much pollution and spend about US$3 million to retrofit or replace wood-burning appliances with cleaner stoves.

The Justice Department in a court filing cited a new policy from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and an ongoing review of the penalty by a government auditor in dropping the US$3 million penalty from the settlement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters