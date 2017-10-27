US probes Ford Fusion cars for potential detached steering wheels

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it is opening a preliminary investigation into 841,000 Ford Motor Co cars over concerns steering wheels could detach while driving.

The auto safety agency said it is investigating 2014-2016 model Ford Fusion cars after three reports of steering wheel bolts becoming loose, including one report of a steering wheel completely detaching while a driver attempted to turn into a gas station. Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

