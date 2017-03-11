US SEC rejects application to list Bitcoin ETF

Channel NewsAsia

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.

A Bitcoin logo is displayed at the Bitcoin Center New York City in New York's financial district, U.S. on July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have been trying for more than three years to convince the SEC to let it bring the Bitcoin ETF to market. CBOE Holdings Inc's Bats exchange had applied to list the ETF.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)

- Reuters