US slaps duties on washing machines made in China

WASHINGTON: U.S. regulators on Tuesday moved to impose hefty tariffs on certain large residential washing machines made in China, saying American manufacturers such as Whirlpool Corp have been harmed by products imported from China at below fair value.

The U.S. International Trade Commission voted to impose final duties on the products of up to 52.5 percent following a Commerce Department probe last year.

Whirlpool had sought the investigation over imports of washers manufactured in China by two South Korean companies, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc.

In a statement, the Michigan-based manufacturer praised the decision as a win for U.S. workers.

"This is a gratifying win for American manufacturing, particularly our more than 3,000 employees at our factory in Clyde, Ohio, who make clothes washers for American consumers,” said Whirlpool Chairman and CEO Jeff Fettig said.

Samsung must now pay a tariff of about 52 percent, while LG products face a roughly 32 percent duty, according to Whirlpool.

ITC officials did not offer any more details on their vote, but said the agency would issue a fuller statement later on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department probe last year stemmed from a petition by Whirlpool Corp over imports of washers manufactured in China. In 2015, imports of such washers from China were valued at an estimated US$1.1 billion.

