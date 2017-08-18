US State Department hit by system-wide email outage - official

The U.S. State Department's email systems have been hit by a broad outage, a State Department official said on Friday.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. State Department's email systems have been hit by a broad outage, a State Department official said on Friday.

"The State Department is experiencing a system-wide unclassified email outage," a State Department official said on condition of anonymity. "We are working to restore service as soon as possible. Other communication systems are available and being used."

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)