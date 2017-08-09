US to review Qualcomm's complaints about Apple iPhone patents

Technology

US to review Qualcomm's complaints about Apple iPhone patents

A customer views the new iPhone 7 smartphone inside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

WASHINGTON: U.S. trade officials have agreed to investigate Qualcomm Inc's allegations that Apple Inc infringed on patents with its iPhone7 and other devices, the U.S. International Trade Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ITC said it will make its decision "at the earliest practicable time" and will set a target date for completing its investigation within the next 45 days.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Grant McCool)

Source: Reuters