US to review Qualcomm's complaints about Apple iPhone patents
U.S. trade officials have agreed to investigate Qualcomm Inc's allegations that Apple Inc infringed on patents with its iPhone7 and other devices, the U.S. International Trade Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON: U.S. trade officials have agreed to investigate Qualcomm Inc's allegations that Apple Inc infringed on patents with its iPhone7 and other devices, the U.S. International Trade Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ITC said it will make its decision "at the earliest practicable time" and will set a target date for completing its investigation within the next 45 days.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Grant McCool)