USITC opens probe of graphics components in TVs, smartphones

WASHINGTON: The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had voted to open an investigation of certain graphics systems and components used in televisions, smartphones, tablets and other consumer electronics.

The investigation, based on a complaint by Advanced Micro Devices Inc, alleges that the sale of certain graphics systems imported into the United States infringes upon AMD patents.

The USITC identified LG Electronics Inc , VIZIO Inc , MediaTek Inc and Sigma Designs Inc as respondents in the investigation.

(Reporting by David Alexander)