Verizon reaches tentative agreement to lower price of Yahoo deal - Bbg

REUTERS: Verizon Communications Inc has tentatively reached a revised deal that would lower by about US$250 million the price to acquire Yahoo Inc's core internet business, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Verizon's deal to buy Yahoo's assets, including its digital advertising, email and media assets, was worth US$4.83 billion when it was first announced.

Yahoo and Verizon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)