Verizon's quarterly revenue beats estimates, subscribers rise

REUTERS: Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that topped expectations as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier attracted more subscribers with its unlimited data plan.

Shares were up 1.6 percent to US$45.10 in premarket trading.

Net income attributable to Verizon rose to US$4.36 billion, or US$1.07 per share, in the second quarter, from US$702 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 96 cents per share.

Total operating revenue edged up to US$30.55 billion from US$30.53 billion a year earlier.

Analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of 96 cents on revenue of US$29.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the quarter, Verizon added 614,000 subscribers who pay a monthly bill, the industry's most valuable customers.

(Additional reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Jeffrey Benkoe)