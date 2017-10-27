Volkswagen lifts profit guidance after forecast-beating third quarter

Volkswagen lifted its profit guidance for this year after posting forecast-beating group earnings in the third quarter, benefitting from cost cuts at its core autos division.

The world's largest automaker is spending billions of euros to reposition the business two years after its diesel emissions scandal, pushing electrification of its mass-market and luxury brands while developing digital mobility services to attract people less keen on owning a vehicle.

Quarterly group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) before special items jumped 15 percent to 4.31 billion euros (US$5.01 billion) from 3.75 billion a year ago, Volkswagen (VW) said on Friday.

That beat even the highest estimate of 4.17 billion euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

"Earnings in the first nine months make us quite optimistic about the year as a whole," Volkswagen finance chief Frank Witter said. "This is a strong foundation we can build on."

VW said it booked 2.6 billion euros in the three months ended Sept. 30 to fix diesel engines in the United States, confirming an announcement made last month that will raise total provisions for its "Dieselgate" scandal to 25.1 billion euros.

The Wolfsburg-based company said it now expected the group's operating margin to moderately exceed a target corridor of between 6.0 and 7.0 percent, having previously guided for the margin to hit that range.

