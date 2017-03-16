Washington has not contacted Moscow over Yahoo hack - agencies
Washington has not contacted Moscow over charges against Russians who allegedly hacked Yahoo user accounts in 2014, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday, citing a "highly placed" source in Moscow.
The source was also quoted by news agencies TASS, RIA and Interfax as saying that the topic of "Russian hackers" was part of an internal political struggle in the United States.
