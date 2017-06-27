Western Digital says resubmitted bid with KKR for Toshiba's chip unit

Western Digital says resubmitted bid with KKR for Toshiba's chip unit

Western Digital Corp said it and private equity firm KKR & Co LP had resubmitted a bid for Toshiba Corp's prized flash memory chip unit.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen on a printed circuit board in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

As part of the bid, Western Digital will provide debt financing to facilitate a sale, the U.S. firm said in a brief statement.

Western Digital, which jointly runs Toshiba's main semiconductor plant, has been feuding bitterly with its Japanese partner over the sale of the world's No. 2 producer of NAND chips and has sought a U.S. court injunction to prevent any deal that does not have its consent.

Toshiba is seeking to sign a definitive agreement with its preferred bidder - a group led by the Japanese government and including U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital - by Wednesday, the day of its annual shareholders meeting.

Toshiba did not have immediate comment.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters