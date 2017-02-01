WhatsApp to let users edit and delete sent messages: Reports

SINGAPORE: Messaging service provider WhatsApp could soon allow users to revoke sent messages that have not been read, according to media reports.

The new function will be welcomed by those who send WhatsApp messages by mistake and wish to delete the message before it has been read by the receiver, The Telegraph reported earlier this week.



When users click the revoke option for sent messages, the texts will be recalled and deleted from both ends, it said, adding that the feature is currently on beta and no timeframe was mentioned for the full consumer release.

The feature was first spotted by Twitter account @WABetaInfo, which tracks new updates that WhatsApp is testing across the different platforms, according to a separate report by Mashable.



SNEAK PEEK #1:

WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.17.1.869: it is possible to revoke messages! pic.twitter.com/Ncj22txxcG — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 14, 2016

As seen from the leaked screenshots, the revoked message is replaced with the notice: "Sender revoked the message", so the receiver will know that something was deleted.

Another feature that is being tested is called Live Location Tracking, which lets users show their movements in real time to friends within a group chat. This allows a group of friends to find one another more easily when meeting up.



WhatsApp has not confirmed these features and it is unclear when they will be rolled out.