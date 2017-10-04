Xiaomi’s Mi A1 smartphone to launch mid-October

The device, which will come with the stock Android operating system, will retail at S$349 here, the Chinese manufacturer says.

SINGAPORE: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday (Oct 4) said its Mi A1 smartphone will be available in Singapore from Oct 14.

In a briefing before the launch, Xiaomi told reporters that the device will retail here at S$349 for the 64GB model, and pre-orders will start at authorised Mi Store outlets at Suntec City and Causeway Point on Oct 7. On the launch day, sales will take place at these outlets and online via the official Lazada Mi Store, the company added.

While there are three colour options when the 5.5-inch device was first announced last month in India, only black and gold will be available in Singapore.



The rose gold model may eventually be brought in, “depending on demand”, a company spokesperson said.



During the launch, it was revealed that Xiaomi was the latest phone manufacturer to get on board the Google Android One programme, which means the Mi A1 will come with the stock Android operating system and will receive the Android Oreo, or 8.0, by this year. It will also receive monthly security updates as well as Google Play Protect.

