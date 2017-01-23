Xiaomi VP Hugo Barra leaves, returning to Silicon Valley

SINGAPORE: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's vice president of international operations, Mr Hugo Barra, is leaving the company after more than three years, he said in a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 23).

Mr Barra has been the public face of Xiaomi in the international market and its primary English-language spokesperson since he left Google to join the Chinese company in 2013.

He said the last few years of trying to position Xiaomi as an international brand and living in a "singular environment" had taken a "huge toll on his life and started affecting his health".

"My friends, what I consider to be my home, and my life are back in Silicon Valley, which is also much closer to my family. Seeing how much I've left behind these past few years, it is clear to me that the time has come to return," he added.

Mr Barra pointed out that Xiaomi is in a "very good place on its global expansion path", noting that it has expanded into markets such as Singapore, India, Indonesia, Russia and Mexico, as well as making its Consumer Electronics Show debut this year.

He also thanked the Xiaomi founders, particularly CEO Lei Jun, whom he described as a "mentor and a friend".



The Brazilian shared that he will be taking some time off before "embarking on a new adventure back in Silicon Valley".